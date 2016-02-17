DOJ is asking Apple for access to one device: White House

Apple logos are seen on boxes in a shop in Munich downtown, Germany, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The court ruling ordering Apple Inc. to help unlock an iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino attackers represents just one case, the White House said on Wednesday, emphasizing that the U.S. Department of Justice is asking the tech giant for access to a single device.

In a briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest deferred to the Justice Department but said it’s important to recognize that the government is not asking Apple to redesign its product or “create a new backdoor to its products.”

Earnest said the case was instead about federal investigators learning “as much as they can about this one case.”

“The president certainly believes that is an important national priority,” he said.