New York ruling on Apple phone does not affect San Bernardino case: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A ruling by a federal judge that the U.S. government cannot force Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to unlock an iPhone in a New York drug case does not affect the U.S. government’s legal action to force Apple to grant access to a phone used by one of the San Bernardino, California, shooters, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest made the remark in a news briefing when asked about Monday’s ruling by a U.S. magistrate judge in Brooklyn.