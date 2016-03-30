FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After iPhone unlocking, Americans should still expect privacy: White House
#Technology News
March 30, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

After iPhone unlocking, Americans should still expect privacy: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker checks an iPhone in a repair store in New York, in this file photo taken February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The American people should “absolutely” still have confidence in their personal privacy despite the government’s success in unlocking an Apple iPhone belonging to a shooter in the San Bernardino, California, killings, the White House said on Wednesday.

“The reason they should be confident in that privacy is because there are laws on the books that are assiduously followed ... that protect the privacy of the American people,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. He added that privacy will be ensured “even as we undertake the necessary actions to protect our national security.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Doina Chiacu

