U.S. attorney general worried encryption debate 'all about Apple'

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday her Justice Department’s court battle to force Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to unlock an iPhone linked to one of the San Bernardino shooters ran the risk of becoming “all about Apple” and that the company should not be able to decide the broader encryption debate alone.

Speaking at the RSA cyber security conference in San Francisco, Lynch repeatedly urged cooperation and open dialogue between Silicon Valley and Washington on how to resolve the problems facing law enforcement due to the increased use of strongly encrypted devices.