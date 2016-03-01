FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. attorney general worried encryption debate 'all about Apple'
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 1, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. attorney general worried encryption debate 'all about Apple'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday her Justice Department’s court battle to force Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to unlock an iPhone linked to one of the San Bernardino shooters ran the risk of becoming “all about Apple” and that the company should not be able to decide the broader encryption debate alone.

Speaking at the RSA cyber security conference in San Francisco, Lynch repeatedly urged cooperation and open dialogue between Silicon Valley and Washington on how to resolve the problems facing law enforcement due to the increased use of strongly encrypted devices.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.