Apple to hold iPad event on Oct. 16: Re/Code
October 3, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Apple to hold iPad event on Oct. 16: Re/Code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPad Air during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to hold a “special event” on Oct. 16, where it is expected to launch its new iPads, technology website Re/Code said, citing sources.

Apple executives were not immediately available for comment.

The iPhone maker is expected to unveil the new iPads and the latest updates to its iMac line, the website said, citing an article published by technology website 9to5Mac earlier this week. (on.recode.net/1CILf7a) (bit.ly/1qO3OxZ)

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
