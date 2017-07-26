Foxconn to announce new U.S. manufacturing plant: source

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017.

(Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Co will announce plans to build a multi-billion dollar electronics manufacturing plant in Wisconsin at a White House event later on Wednesday, a source briefed on the matter said.

A White House official said President Donald Trump is hosting an event at 5 p.m. EDT with Foxconn "for a technology manufacturing imitative announcement that will bring jobs and billions of dollars in investments to our country."

Plans for the plant were reported earlier by CNBC and Wisconsin media.