4 minutes ago
July 26, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 4 minutes ago

Foxconn to announce new U.S. manufacturing plant: source

David Shepardson

1 Min Read

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017.

(Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Co will announce plans to build a multi-billion dollar electronics manufacturing plant in Wisconsin at a White House event later on Wednesday, a source briefed on the matter said.

A White House official said President Donald Trump is hosting an event at 5 p.m. EDT with Foxconn "for a technology manufacturing imitative announcement that will bring jobs and billions of dollars in investments to our country."

Plans for the plant were reported earlier by CNBC and Wisconsin media.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler

