Apple, Google vie to offer exclusive game apps: WSJ
April 21, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

Apple, Google vie to offer exclusive game apps: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Apple computer is shown on Google's company campus in Mountain View, California February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Apple Inc and Google Inc are wooing game developers to ensure that top game titles arrive first on devices powered by their respective operating system, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both the companies are trying to lure game developers by offering premium placement to these games on their app stores' home pages and features lists, the daily said. (r.reuters.com/nym68v)

Both Google and Apple were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Apple had struck a deal with Electronic Arts Inc last August to promote the game “Plants Vs Zombies 2” prominently in its App Store, and had a similar arrangement with ZeptoLab to promote the sequel to its popular puzzle game “Cut the Rope”, which released in December, the Journal reported.

Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
