Apple says surprised by GT's bankruptcy filing
October 8, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Apple says surprised by GT's bankruptcy filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. Picture taken June 26. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Wednesday it was taken by surprise by supplier GT Advanced Technologies Inc’s GTAT.O bankruptcy filing this week, and is now considering its next steps.

GT Advanced, slated to supply scratch-resistant sapphire displays from a new Arizona factory Apple is helping bankroll, filed for bankruptcy on Monday but has offered little explanation as to why.

In the iPhone maker’s first public response, it said it was working with Arizona officials on its next moves.

“We are focused on preserving jobs in Arizona following GT’s surprising decision and we will continue to work with state and local officials as we consider our next steps,” spokesman Chris Gaither said.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
