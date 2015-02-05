FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Hospitals launching pilots of Apple health tech
February 5, 2015

Factbox: Hospitals launching pilots of Apple health tech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) healthcare technology is spreading quickly among major U.S. hospitals, showing early promise as a way for doctors to monitor patients remotely and lower costs.

Fifteen of 23 top hospitals contacted by Reuters said they have rolled out a pilot program of Apple’s HealthKit service - which acts as a repository for patient-generated health information like blood pressure, weight or heart rate - or are in talks to do so.

Below are the 23 hospitals contacted by Reuters.

CONDUCTING PILOT OF APPLE HEALTH TECH

Ochsner Medical Center         

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

Mayo Clinic

Duke University Hospital 

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

UCLA Health 

Cedars-Sinai 

Geisinger Health System  

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania  

CONSIDERING PILOT

University of California San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente

Cleveland Clinic

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 

UPMC University of Pittsburgh 

NYU Langone Medical Center  

NOT PLANNING OR EVALUATING APPLE HEALTH TECH PILOT

Massachusetts General Hospital 

University of Washington Medical Center 

New York Presbyterian Hospital

NO COMMENT OR NO RESPONSE

Johns Hopkins Hospital 

Mount Sinai Hospital 

Brigham and Women’s Hospital 

MD Anderson Cancer Center 

Northwestern Memorial Hospital 

Reporting By Christina Farr

