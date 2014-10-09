FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn says he'd like to see Apple buy back $100 billion in stock
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 9, 2014 / 4:32 PM / 3 years ago

Icahn says he'd like to see Apple buy back $100 billion in stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who called on Apple to buy back more stock in a public letter released on Thursday, put a number to his plan, saying he would like the company to buy back as much as $100 billion in stock.

Speaking on cable television CNBC, Icahn said that he hopes other shareholders will join him in appealing to the company to buy back more stock. He also said that Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees with him that the company is undervalued.

In April Apple raised its share repurchase authorization to $90 billion from $60 billion announced a year earlier.

Icahn called the iPhone6 a “watershed event” for the company.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.