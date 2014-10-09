FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says he will 'never' run a proxy fight at Apple
October 9, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Icahn says he will 'never' run a proxy fight at Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Carl Icahn, who is calling on Apple to buy back more of its shares, said that he would not mount a proxy fight with the company to press his point.

Speaking on CNBC, Icahn said “There will never be a proxy fight with Apple (AAPL.O) and me,” underscoring that he has confidence in the company’s Chief Executive Tim Cook. Pressed into saying what he might do if Apple rebuffs his call to buy back more shares, Icahn said he would still be the company’s friend.

“I‘m their buddy,” he said.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul

