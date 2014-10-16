FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Apple iPad can switch wireless carriers with a touch
#Business News
October 16, 2014 / 9:09 PM / 3 years ago

New Apple iPad can switch wireless carriers with a touch

Marina Lopes

2 Min Read

A new iPad is seen follownig a presentation at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Apple’s (AAPL.O) new iPad Air 2, announced on Thursday, will allow subscribers to switch wireless carriers much more easily, by swiping an icon across the screen of the device.

The feature, available thanks to a neutral Apple SIM card installed in the device, will allow customers to sign up for short-term service plans and switch carriers using their iPad, the company said.

The SIM card supports AT&T (T.N), T-Mobile TMUS.N and Sprint (S.N) high speed networks. For service from the largest U.S. carrier, Verizon Wireless (VZ.N), customers need to install a separate Verizon SIM card.

The feature allows customers to switch carriers based on their monthly needs, like bigger data buckets, more reliable connections or cheaper prices. Subscribers traveling can also plug into international carriers’ networks and purchase temporary contracts through the iPad, the company said.

Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
