Apple has sold 3 million of its new iPad since launch
March 20, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 6 years ago

Apple has sold 3 million of its new iPad since launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at his Apple iPad in front an Apple logo outside an Apple store in downtown Shanghai in this March 16, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc has sold 3 million units of the new iPad since sales began on Friday, setting a first-weekend record for the iPad, which for the first time came with 4G capability.

The company said in a statement on Monday, hours after it announced it would begin to pay a quarterly dividend and commence share buybacks, that the latest version of the iPad would be sold in 24 more countries by March 23, including Italy and Spain, in addition to the initial 11.

Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Gary Hill

