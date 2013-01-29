FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple announces iPad with double storage capacity
January 29, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Apple announces iPad with double storage capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it will sell a version of its iPad tablet computer with 128 gigabytes of storage, which is twice the capacity of its existing models.

Apple, which has sold more than 120 million iPads so far, said that the new iPad will go on sale February 5, in black or white, for a suggested retail price of $799 for the iPad with just Wi-Fi model, and $929 for the version that also has a cellular wireless connection.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

