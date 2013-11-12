FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple's iPad Mini with retina display to go on sale Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Apple's iPad Mini with retina display to go on sale Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the media holds the new iPad mini with Retnia display during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said its iPad Mini with retina display will be available beginning Tuesday starting at $399 in the United States.

Apple launched the thinner and lighter version of its tablet called “iPad Air” on October 23 and said an upgraded version of the iPad Mini will go on sale in November.

While Apple announced the product earlier, the exact date when the iPad Mini would go on sale was not known, Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst said.

The iPad Mini includes a higher resolution screen and the A7 chip used in iPad Air and the new iPhone 5S.

The tablet will be available in two colors - silver and space gray.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.