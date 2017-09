Customers test out Apple products inside Berlin's first Apple store during its grand opening May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

MANNHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - A German court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against Apple by German patent manager IPCom claiming 1.57 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in damages.

The claim concerned a mobile telephone patent that enables mobile phones to make emergency calls even when networks are overloaded.