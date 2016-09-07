Apple unveils iPhone 7 but some still waiting for iPhone 8

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc unveiled its new water-resistant iPhone 7 with high-resolution dual-lens cameras at its fall product event on Wednesday, and said a Super Mario game was coming to the new phone and Pokemon Go would feature on its upgraded Apple Watch.
The excitement at the Bill Graham auditorium in San Francisco was not matched on Wall Street, where Apple's stock was down 0.4 percent. However, Nintendo Co Ltd's U.S.-listed shares, jumped more than 20 percent to trade around $35 on hopes its games would reach a new audience.
The world's best-known technology company made the details of the new phone public in a series of tweets that were quickly taken down, but not before being widely retweeted.
Apple is widely expected to ditch the headphone jack in its newest phone, paving the way for a new generation of wireless headphones.
The company typically gives its main product, which accounts for more than half of its revenue, a big makeover every other year and the last major redesign was the iPhone 6 in 2014. The modest updates suggest that this cycle will be three years.
