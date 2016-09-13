U.S. wireless carriers Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) said on Tuesday they received strong pre-orders for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone 7, sending shares of the world's most valuable listed company up 3 percent.
Sprint said pre-orders were up nearly four times, compared to last year. Pre-orders also rose nearly four times at T-Mobile, compared with its next most popular iPhone.
However, the companies did not disclose specific sales numbers. Pre-orders started on Friday.
Details about sales of the new iPhone are scarce after Apple announced last week it would not release weekend sales data, saying the number was more a reflection of supply than demand.
"While the iPhone 7 update is more revolutionary than evolutionary, we believe investors could consider these strong early pre-order indications as being reflective of the impact of Apple's significant iPhone installed base expansion over the past few years," Stifel analyst Aaron Rakers said in a note.
Rival carriers AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) were not immediately available for comment.
Apple's shares were up 2.8 percent at $108.19 in morning trading. Up to Monday's close, they had fallen 2.1 percent since the iPhone 7 was launched on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
