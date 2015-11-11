FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Apple CEO says committed to Ireland regardless of EU ruling: RTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Apple is committed to staying in Ireland even if European Union regulators rule against the country’s tax deal with the iPhone maker, Chief Executive Tim Cook was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Apple had no “special deal” in Ireland and would support the Irish government in appealing if an adverse ruling is made in an ongoing EU investigation, Cook was quoted as telling RTE in an interview, the national broadcaster said on its website.

Cook was in Ireland as the technology giant announced it is to hire an additional 1,000 staff in the country where it declares much of its overseas profit. Dublin expects a decision on whether its tax dealings with Apple constituted unfair state aid after Christmas.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
