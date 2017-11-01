FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish court rejects appeal against $1 billion Apple data center
November 1, 2017 / 11:01 AM / in an hour

Irish court rejects appeal against $1 billion Apple data center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal against Apple’s plans to build an 850 million euro ($1 billion)data center in Ireland, clearing the way for the project to proceed.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen on the facade of the new Apple Store in Paris, France, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

A judge said there were no grounds to appeal after some residents objected on environmental grounds.

Apple in February 2015 announced plans to build the data center in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of rich green energy sources nearby.

Reporting By Conor Humphries. Writing by Andrew MacAskil

