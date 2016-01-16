FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple to start charging for iTunes Radio
#Technology News
January 16, 2016 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

Apple to start charging for iTunes Radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eddy Cue, Apple senior vice president of internet software and services, introduces iTunes Radio during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said it will soon start charging for iTunes Radio, its music-streaming service that competes with Pandora Media Inc.

ITunes Radio, which was announced in 2013, will no longer be free from the end of January, Apple said in statement.

The ad-supported service, available only in the United States and Australia, will be folded into Apple Music, which costs $9.99 a month.

Beats 1, the global 24/7 radio station, will now be the free music option for listeners.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

