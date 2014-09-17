FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Apple devices include default kill switch
#Technology News
September 17, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Apple devices include default kill switch

Marina Lopes

2 Min Read

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event to announce the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Apple Inc phones include a theft deterrent system that enables users to lock their devices and wipe them clean of data if stolen, a victory for regulators who have long pushed the telecommunications industry to do more to stem theft.

The tool, known as a kill switch, will be standard on Apple’s new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices and can be installed on previous models of iPhones starting Wednesday, according to an announcement from the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Schneiderman has long fought alongside New York District Attorney George Gascón to convince device manufacturers to include the kill switch as a default setting on their devices.

”This is a game changer,” said Gascón. “This is a major development that will change behavior on the street and eventually turn around this violent epidemic.”

The announcement marks the first time a kill switch is present as a default option on the iPhone.

In April, Apple was among 10 device makers to sign a voluntary agreement to make the feature available on new smartphones.

In 2012, 1.6 million Americans were victimized for their smartphones, according to Schneiderman’s office.

Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
