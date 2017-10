FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Loewe LOEG.DE rose 12 percent on Wednesday as traders pointed to market rumors that Apple (AAPL.O) plans to bid 4 euros ($5.4) a share for the company.

Shares in Loewe were up 12.2 percent at 6.40 a.m. ESTat 3.10 euros.

Loewe said that it was unaware of any bid by Apple.