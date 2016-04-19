Apple updates MacBook with faster processors

A customer uses an iPhone and a Macbook computer at the Genius Bar in the Apple Store at Grand Central Station in New York April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday updated its 12-inch MacBook line of laptops with faster processors, among other features, and made it available in rose gold color.

The new MacBook is 13.1 mm thin, weighs 2 pounds and has a battery capable of up to 10 hours of wireless web browsing on a single charge.

The device, which starts with a price tag of $1,299, will be available for sale from Wednesday.

