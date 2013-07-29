FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's Mansfield no longer in exec team, moves to special projects
July 29, 2013 / 4:00 AM / in 4 years

Apple's Mansfield no longer in exec team, moves to special projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A MacBook Air laptop is pictured on display at an Apple Store in Pasadena, California July 22, 2013.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Sunday it will shift Bob Mansfield, senior vice president of technologies, out of its executive team to work on special projects.

Mansfield, who has led the development of a number of Apple devices including the popular MacBook Air laptop, had at one stage announced his plan to retire last year as head of hardware engineering but stayed on to lead Apple’s semiconductor and wireless teams.

Mansfield is the latest addition to Chief Executive Tim Cook’s “special projects” team. In July, Cook hired a former chief executive of French luxury group Yves Saint Laurent, Paul Deneve, to work on special projects.

Last October, Cook overhauled his management team, pushing out the powerful head of the company’s mobile software products group.

Reporting by Poornima Gupta in San Francisco and Vijay Vishwas in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

