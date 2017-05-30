FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Apple Music sets August 8 as new release date for 'Carpool Karaoke'
May 30, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

Apple Music sets August 8 as new release date for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Apple logo is seen in a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

The technology giant had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99-a-month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters reported.

The series for Apple Music is an adaptation of a popular segment that runs during CBS Corp's "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and sees him driving with a celebrity and singing a medley of songs.

Corden will appear in the Apple Music series with basketball superstar LeBron James and actor Will Smith, according to Apple's statement. Other episodes feature celebrity pairings including John Legend with Alicia Keyes and Taraji P. Henson, and Miley Cyrus with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and other family members.

New episodes of the series will be released on Apple Music on Tuesdays, the company said. "Carpool Karaoke" will continue to be a recurring segment on "The Late Late Show."

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis

