7 months ago
U.S. trade commission to probe Nokia complaint against Apple
January 24, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. trade commission to probe Nokia complaint against Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Apple logo is seen on the facade of the new Apple Store in Paris, France, January 5, 2017.Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will investigate a complaint by Nokia Technologies alleging that Apple Inc has imported smart phones, tablet computers and other electronics that infringe upon its patents.

The USITC said in a statement it had not yet made any decision on the merits of the case by the Finland-based Nokia Corp unit, which is seeking a cease and desist order and a limited exclusion order in the case.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

