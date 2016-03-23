FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2016 / 9:33 PM / 2 years ago

Apple Pay coming to mobile websites later this year: Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Apple iphone 6 with Apple Pay is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas , California June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will integrate Apple Pay with its Safari browser later this year, allowing users to make purchases from mobile websites, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources.

The mobile payments system will be available to shoppers who use iPhone and iPad models that have the company’s fingerprint technology, Re/code reported.

The iPhone maker is also informing potential partners that Apple Pay’s expansion to mobile websites will be ready before this year’s holiday shopping season, Re/code said.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

