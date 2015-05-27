FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple SVP says car is 'ultimate mobile device'
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 27, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Apple SVP says car is 'ultimate mobile device'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee stands in front of the Apple flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif (Reuters) - A senior Apple executive said developing a car would be the “ultimate mobile device” when asked about new products at a technology conference on Wednesday.

In April, analysts at investment-research firm Sanford C. Bernstein issued a report that outlined several reasons why Apple may build a car that would compete with major automakers. Apple has not commented on the rumors, but Jeff Williams, senior vice president of operations, hinted at an Apple car on Wednesday when asked on stage what Apple would do with its $100 billion in cash.

“The car is the ultimate mobile device, isn’t it?” Williams said. “We explore all kinds of categories. We’ll certainly continue to look at those, and evaluate where we can make a huge difference.”

Williams later said Car Play, Apple’s car-connected app, was so far the extent of Apple’s vehicle efforts.

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.