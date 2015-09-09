FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple TV upgrade includes new gaming and shopping apps
#Technology News
September 9, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Apple TV upgrade includes new gaming and shopping apps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, discusses Apple TV pricing during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday its revamped Apple TV will incorporate new content, gaming and shopping apps in its new App Store.

Apple said users will be able to use the new remote with an accelerometer and gyroscope to play interactive, multi-player games. The company also announced that Airbnb, real estate company Zillow Group and luxury shopping platform Gilt will also have customized apps for the Apple TV.

The new Apple TV will start at $149 and be available starting late October.

Reporting by Julia Love and Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
