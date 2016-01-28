FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple to voluntarily recall some AC wall plug adaptors
#Technology News
January 28, 2016 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Apple to voluntarily recall some AC wall plug adaptors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apple logos are seen on boxes in a shop in Munich downtown, Germany, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it was voluntarily recalling AC wall plug adapters designed for use in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Continental Europe, New Zealand and South Korea.

The affected two-prong adapters could, in very rare cases, break and create the risk of an electrical shock if touched, the company said in a blog post. (apple.co/1JIkMOX)

The Cupertino, California-based company said it was aware of 12 such incidents worldwide.

The affected adapters were shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2015 and were also included in the Apple world travel adapter kit.

Apple said the recall does not affect AC wall plug adapters designed for Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, United Kingdom, United States or Apple USB power adapters.

Apple shares were down about 0.2 percent in morning trading, in line with the broader market.

Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

