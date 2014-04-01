FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple in talks to buy Renesas stake in chip design unit: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 1, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Apple in talks to buy Renesas stake in chip design unit: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Renesas Electronics Corp's chip is pictured at the company's office in Tokyo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is in talks to buy Japan-based Renesas Electronics Corp’s stake in a unit that designs liquid crystal display chips for iPhones for about 50 billion yen ($483 million), the Nikkei reported, without identifying a source.

Renesas owns 55 percent stake in Renesas SP Drivers, its joint venture with Sharp Corp and Taiwan’s Powerchip.

Apple expects to complete the stake purchase by summer, the business daily reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. company “apparently wants to meld” the design of core display components into its overall product development as image quality becomes a crucial selling point for smartphones, the Nikkei said.

Sharp, which owns 25 percent in Renesas SP, is expected to sell its stake to Apple if the U.S. company asks, the newspaper said.

Renesas has been hit by slowing orders and competition from companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

The Japanese company received a 150 billion yen bailout from a government-led fund and its major customers in September to counter an earlier bid by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP.

($1 = 103.58 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.