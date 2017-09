Apple Watches are seen on display at the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Sales of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) smartwatch have exceeded internal expectations since the device’s April launch, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

He also said a strong dollar has created challenges for Apple. Gains in the dollar versus other currencies in recent quarters have cut into the revenue of many U.S. multinationals that sell products overseas.