FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple's iPhone sales rose 48 percent in China in June quarter: CFO
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 22, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Apple's iPhone sales rose 48 percent in China in June quarter: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man talks on an iPhone in Beijing July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple’s iPhone unit sales in greater China jumped about 48 percent and Mac computer sales rose 39 percent in the June quarter, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lower-cost phones sold there by up-and-coming rivals, such as Xiaomi, appeared to be taking market share mainly from other companies that rely on Google’s Android mobile software, Maestri added.

“We have a really good runway in front of us with China Mobile,” Maestri said in an interview, referring to Apple’s main carrier partner in the world’s No. 2 economy.

Reporting by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.