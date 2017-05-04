FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 3 months ago

Viewsroom: Apple starts iPhone birthday bash early

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.Regis Duvignau

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lucre from apps and other services should get investors in the party mood ahead of the company’s iconic device turning 10. Big Oil gets buoyed by rising prices – and the New York Times by more readers. And Coach shows the retail industry how to cope with upheaval, up to a point.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

