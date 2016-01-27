FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Apple's Safari browser crashing for some users worldwide: The Verge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man tests a mobile phone, an iPhone 6 by Apple in a shop in Munich, Germany, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Apple Inc’s Safari search browser is crashing for some users when they run a search from the address bar in both iOS and OS X devices, the Verge reported.

The problem appears to be affecting iOS and OS X devices worldwide, the Verge reported on Wednesday.

Apple’s iPhones and iPads run on iOS, while its Mac computers operate on OS X.

The problem, which is related to Safari's search suggestions feature, can be rectified temporarily by disabling the feature or using the private mode option in the browser, the Verge reported, citing an iOS developer Steven Troughton-Smith. (bit.ly/1SiXArK)

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

Apple forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years and reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments on Tuesday.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

