Apple's Safari browser crashing for some users worldwide: The Verge

(Reuters) - Apple Inc’s Safari search browser is crashing for some users when they run a search from the address bar in both iOS and OS X devices, the Verge reported.

The problem appears to be affecting iOS and OS X devices worldwide, the Verge reported on Wednesday.

Apple’s iPhones and iPads run on iOS, while its Mac computers operate on OS X.

The problem, which is related to Safari's search suggestions feature, can be rectified temporarily by disabling the feature or using the private mode option in the browser, the Verge reported, citing an iOS developer Steven Troughton-Smith. (bit.ly/1SiXArK)

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

