Amazon keeps up UK investment push with Daventry center
LONDON Online retailer Amazon said on Thursday it would create over 300 new jobs next year when it opens a distribution center in central England, maintaining a wave of investment in Britain.
NEW YORK A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a $120 million jury win for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a patent infringement case against Samsung (005930.KS), in another stunning twist in the fierce war over patents between the world's top smartphone manufacturers.
The full slate of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. said a previous panel of the same court should not have overturned the verdict related to three iPhone technology patents, last February.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung)
SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it is acquiring U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) platform developer Viv Labs Inc, a firm run by a co-creator of Apple Inc's Siri voice assistant program.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON A trio of European scientists has won the 2016 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for developing molecular machines that could one day be injected to fight cancer or used to make new types of materials and energy storage devices.