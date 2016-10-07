3D-printed Samsung and Apple logos are seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a $120 million jury win for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a patent infringement case against Samsung (005930.KS), in another stunning twist in the fierce war over patents between the world's top smartphone manufacturers.

The full slate of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. said a previous panel of the same court should not have overturned the verdict related to three iPhone technology patents, last February.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung)