Apple's iPhone (L) and Samsung Galaxy Note are displayed at a shop in Tokyo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SAN JOSE, California (Reuters) - The jury has reached a verdict on Friday in a patent trial between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which will be read in a San Jose, California federal courtroom shortly, according to a court official.

During the month-long trial, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing.