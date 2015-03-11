Apple says iTunes, App Stores down for all users

A bus and pedestrian pass an advertisement for the Apple iPhone 6 in north London January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Some of Apple Inc’s services such as App Store, iTunes Store, Mac App Store and iBooks Store remained disrupted for nearly 11 hours on Wednesday, a glitch the iPhone maker attributed to an internal Domain Name System (DNS) error.

Many customers took to Twitter, using hashtags such as #itunesdown and #appstoresdown, to express their frustration after the outage began a little before 5:00 a.m. ET.

“We’re working to make all of the services available to customers as soon as possible and we thank everyone for their patience,” Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said.

The company’s shares fell as much as 2 percent to $122.11 on Wednesday.

A similar outage had occurred in early September, according to appleinsider.com.

Apple said its iCloud Mail and iCloud Account & Sign In were also affected until about 9 a.m. ET

The Apple Store website was shut briefly on Monday, ahead of the company’s highly anticipated unveiling of the Apple Watch.

“Service outages happen from time to time and we view this as a very minor event,” FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives told Reuters.