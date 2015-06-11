FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's main contractors leave Spaceship campus project: report
#Technology News
June 11, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

Apple's main contractors leave Spaceship campus project: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Apple logo is seen at the flagship Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will no longer be working with lead construction firms DPR Construction Inc and Skanska USA on its new “Spaceship” campus, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported on Tuesday.

Apple and Skanska were “unable to come to an agreement during negotiations for the revised scope of work,” the construction company’s chief, Richard Cavallaro, wrote in an internal email seen by the journal.

Cavallaro added that the team “will transition completely off the project in the next several weeks,” the journal reported.

Atlanta-based Holder Construction may take over the project, two anonymous industry sources told the journal. (bit.ly/1Gz6A8E)

Apple and Skanska declined to comment on the story.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

