FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple may be considering stock split: Bernstein
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 31, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Apple may be considering stock split: Bernstein

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2012 in San Francisco, California June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bernstein Research on Tuesday wrote that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) may be considering a stock split, a move that could lead to the pricy company's inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI.

The firm gave no reason for why Apple might take such a move, which would double the number of Apple shares while halving the price. Calls to Bernstein were not returned.

In a note to clients, senior analyst A.M. Sacconaghi wrote that a split would enable Apple to be considered for inclusion in the 30-company index, which he described as under-representing technology companies.

There are five tech companies in the Dow: International Business Machines (IBM.N), Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Cisco Systems (CSCO.O).

The Dow is price-based, and includes only two companies that trade for more than $100 per share: IBM and Chevron Corp (CVX.N). Apple is trading up 2 percent at $607.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.