Apple to open second Hong Kong store on September 29
September 24, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Apple to open second Hong Kong store on September 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Monday it will open its second retail store in Hong Kong on September 29, underscoring the massive demand for its products in Greater China.

The new store will be located in Festival Walk in Kowloon Tong, Apple said on its Hong Kong website.

Apple has five retail stores in China, the company’s second-largest market, and plans to open flagship stores in the major Chinese cities of Chengdu and Shenzhen, according to government officials.

China is set to overtake the United States as the world’s biggest smartphone market this year, with demand driven by generous handset subsidies offered by the three main carriers, increasingly tech-savvy consumers and more feature-packed and affordable products.

Reporting by Melanie Lee, writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by David Cowell

