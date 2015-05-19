FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple shelved plans to introduce TV set more than a year ago - WSJ
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 19, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

Apple shelved plans to introduce TV set more than a year ago - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Apple logo is seen at the flagship Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Apple Inc had scrapped plans of introducing an ultra-high-definition television set more than a year ago, Wall Street Journal said citing sources familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker is now focused on creating an online TV service and redesigning the Apple TV box, the report said citing its sources.

Wall Street Journal had in March reported Apple’s plans of unveiling the online TV service in June and launching it in September.

The company is also expected to unveil a slimmer version of its Apple TV box with a redesigned remote control and revamped software, the Journal reported.

It hopes to feature the new offerings at its developers’ conference next month, according to the report.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

The company has long been expected to enter the consumer television market with a more wide-ranging product than its current Apple TV box that allows users to stream programs from iTunes and other sources.

Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.