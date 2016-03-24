FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple working with Will.i.am, TV execs on original show
#Technology News
March 24, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Apple working with Will.i.am, TV execs on original show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer songwriter Will.i.Am poses for photographers on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - Apple Inc’s widely anticipated first original television show will feature the app economy.

The company is working with musician Will.i.am and two veteran television executives, Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, on the show, an Apple spokesman told Reuters, confirming media reports.

It was unclear how directly the TV show would promote or refer to Apple's own app store, the New York Times, which first reported the development, said. (nyti.ms/1VKEVab)

Apple also declined to reveal the title, financing, timeline, storylines, episode length or how people would be able to access it, the report said.

The new series did not signal a broader ambition to greatly bolster presence in original productions and streaming video, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet software and services, told the newspaper in an interview.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
