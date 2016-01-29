FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple building secret team to work on virtual reality: FT
#Technology News
January 29, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Apple building secret team to work on virtual reality: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers enter the Apple store on 5th Avenue beneath an Apple logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar -

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has assembled a large team of experts in virtual and augmented reality and built prototypes of headsets that could one day rival Facebook’s Oculus Rift or Microsoft’s Hololens, the Financial Times reported.

A secret research unit, housing hundreds of staff assembled from acquisitions or poached from other companies, is working on next-generation headset technologies, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the initiative. (on.ft.com/1PK0dUI)

The newspaper had previously reported the hiring of leading virtual reality researcher Doug Bowman by the iPhone maker. (on.ft.com/1SgnhuR)

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
