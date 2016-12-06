An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The California Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday said Apple Inc had agreed to pay $450,000 to settle state claims that it had mishandled hazardous electronic waste at a facility in Sunnyvale, California.

Apple also agreed to increase inspections to settle allegations about facilities in Cupertino and Sunnyvale, the Agency's Department of Toxic Substances Control said. Apple was not immediately available for comment.

