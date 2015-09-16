FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple says won't release watchOS 2 on Wednesday
September 16, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Apple says won't release watchOS 2 on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Customers stand beneath an Apple logo at the Apple store in Grand Central station in New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said it won’t release watchOS 2, an updated operating system for the Apple Watch, on Wednesday as planned after it discovered a bug in development.

A company spokeswoman said the bug was taking longer to fix than expected. “We will not release watchOS 2 today but will shortly,” the spokeswoman said.

The updated operating system is designed to help users customize their watch and allow apps to load faster. Apple said last week that watchOS 2 would be available on Sept. 16.

Apple limited the availability of the Apple Watch earlier this year after a component supplied by a Chinese company was found to be defective, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.

The company also had issues this year with a bug that could cause iPhones to crash when a message containing a specific string of text was received.

Last year, a bug in Apple’s HealthKit health and fitness application platform prevented its release along with the iOS 8 operating system for iPhones and iPads.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr

