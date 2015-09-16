FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple users face issues upgrading to iOS 9: 9to5Mac
#Technology News
September 16, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Apple users face issues upgrading to iOS 9: 9to5Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Apple logo is seen behind new Apple iPad Pros on display during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Apple Inc customers were facing issues while upgrading to iOS 9, which was released on Wednesday, technology blog 9to5Mac reported.

The blog posted a screenshot showing an error message that appeared when users tried to install the latest version of the operating system for iPhone, iPad and the iPod touch. (bit.ly/1iPhxZy)

Earlier Apple said it won’t release watchOS 2, an updated operating system for the Apple Watch, on Wednesday as planned after it discovered a bug in development.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
