#Technology News
April 10, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

UK's IG Group launches trading app for Apple Watch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A selection of Apple Watches is shown in Palo Alto, California April 10, 2015. Customers flocked to Apple Inc's stores around the world on Friday to get their first close-up look at the company's smartwatch, while online orders were backlogged until June, as Apple CEO Tim Cook's Cook's first new major product and the company's first foray into the personal luxury goods market, was available for preorder online and to try out in stores by appointment, but not to take home. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Britain’s IG Group Holdings Plc said on Friday that it would launch one of the first online trading apps for Apple Inc’s smartwatch, in keeping with the trading platform’s push to bolster its technology division.

The app will automatically install itself onto clients' Apple Watches if it has already been downloaded to their iPhones, IG said in a statement. (bit.ly/1IQufhn)

Traders will be able to buy, sell and monitor stocks, as well as spread bets across a number of asset classes from the watch through a “one-tap” login.

IG Group said the app would be available from April 24, when Apple plans to start selling its watch in stores.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

